Ring girl Katie Gunn shares why she's adamant about never joining OnlyF*ns

MMA ring girl Katie Gunn recently revealed why she could never join OnlyFans or any such subscription-based adult content platform.

The 35-year-old Brit has worked at several different promotions, including Cage Warriors. While she's comfortable walking around any MMA cage, Gunn has made BKB, the British bare-knuckle boxing promotion, her home. She currently serves as the promotion's main ring girl.

While Katie Gunn loves her job and wholeheartedly supports keeping the tradition of ring girls in combat sports going, there's one sphere of business she'd never follow other ring girls into.

Many women in combat sports have recently signed up for the adult subscription service OnlyFans, which helps them earn extra income by simply uploading exclusive content.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Gunn shared why she'd never even consider joining the site. She explained:

"I’ve got a 13-year-old son, so going on OnlyFans to pay bills is not feasible. I care how it affects him when he goes to school. And no offense to the women out there [on OnlyFans] but I don’t want to be in the glorified porn industry."

She continued:

"I’ve got my son, I’ve had brothers, I know how men think. It’s just not a way of making money for me."

MMA ring girl: Katie Gunn explains why she was happy that the campaign to scrap ring girls was unsuccessful

In the same exclusive interview, Katie Gunn opened up about how proud she was to be a part of combat sports and why she has no patience for people who call for ring girls to be banned from the sport.

The bare-knuckle boxing Hall of Fame ring girl and personal trainer rejects the notion that women who work as ring girls are being exploited. She also believes that given the blood and gore of MMA, some glitter is certainly warranted.

In the interview with Mark Whiley of The Daily Star, Katie Gunn explained her viewpoint and stated:

"The females have always been a part of the production because it’s such a male-dominated sport... I feel the women bring a bit of sass. There was a campaign to put everyone off having girls at these sporting events, saying they’re not needed, that it’s exploitation, but it’s their choice to do it."

She continued:

"I'm glad people like BKB and Cage Warriors still have them because it’s important for girls to have a place there. It brings a bit of eye candy between the blood and gore!"

