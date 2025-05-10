Ringside footage debunks Eddie Hearn’s comments on Chris Eubank’s conduct at Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight

Eddie Hearn and Chris Eubank do not get along, according to the chairman of Matchroom Boxing. The boxing promoter grew up around Eubank due to the former world champion being promoted by Barry Hearn, the father of the current Matchroom chairman.

Ad

Eubank was sitting ringside for his son Chris Eubank Jr.'s clash with Conor Benn, who is promoted by Hearn, on April 26. The bout between Eubank Jr. and Benn was a ferocious one, with both fighters trading punches in the pocket over the final few rounds.

'NextGen' won the fight, and his father claimed afterwards that he was standing on his feet and screaming during the final round. Given the unique and composed personality Eubank displays, his claim came as a surprise, and a delight, to many.

Ad

Trending

But according to the Matchroom Boxing chairman, the claim was total nonsense. During a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Hearn was asked about Eubank's claim, and said this:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I sat next to [Chris Eubank] the whole fight. He didn't say a word. He didn't move the whole fight. Listen, Eubank is brilliant. And him saying, 'I stood up in the first round and was like, Rastafari! Lick him up! Lick him up!'... He sat in silence the whole fight. The only time he spoke was when he was speaking to Nigel Benn. He wasn't on his feet saying, 'Lick him up! Lick him up!' And going mad. It's a great story."

Ad

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments on Chris Eubank below (26:55):

Ad

Footage has emerged of 'Simply The Best' from the final round of the bout, where he can be seen standing on his feet and shouting. Whilst there is no audio of him in the crowd, it appears as though he shouted, "Rastafari! Lick him up!".

The footage was posted to X by @I_amMukhtar.

Check out footage of Chris Eubank below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The coat he can be seen wearing in the bottom half of the video is the same coat worn when he entered the arena alongside his son.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eddie Hearn shares update on Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn rematch

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that himself and Conor Benn are expecting to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a rematch of their clash on April 26. However, the controversial rehydration clause may cause the rematch to need to be renegotiated.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman shared the following update during his recent interview with Ring Magazine:

"We signed two fights on the same terms. So that's what we expect to happen. Look, if medically [the rehydration clause] is a problem, then we'll need to renegotiate. I dunno. That's what we signed up for." [26:18-26:30 in Eddie Hearn's aforementioned interview]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.