"RIP to Tyson Fury's resume" - Fans flood boxing Twitter with emphatic reactions after Anthony Joshua's dominant win over Otto Wallin

At the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua claimed a dominant TKO win against Otto Wallin by forcing a corner stoppage after Round 5. With the statement performance, the Briton is now on a three-fight win streak.

What has got fans talking, however, is that 'AJ's' win over Wallin was decisive. In comparison, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's win against the Swede was closely contested.

Catch highlights of Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin below:

Naturally, many boxing fans now believe this version of Joshua will handily deal with 'The Gypsy King' and any other heavyweight elite.

@KierTaylor wrote:

"Reminder that Wallin smashed Fury up. RIP to [Tyson] Fury's resume tonight."

@abzzinhoo opined:

"The GOAT is back. Fury can pack up now."

@SuperMessi10i speculated:

"'AJ' destroys Fury and Usyk."

@rgfray1 claimed:

"Wow... [Deontay] Wilder [was] not even in the same league as 'AJ after tonight."

@pcjacob4 had this to say:

"Anthony Joshua got his mojo back; everyone is f****d."

@BuckGotBars said:

"Man, he was on point."

@CallMeHabeeb wrote:

"'AJ' is back in his beast mode, y'all be careful."

@Louie_Hefna stated:

"This 'AJ' can KO Fury."

@GaryHaywar40659 said:

"Love this new pull counter that Joshua has added to his arsenal. Dangerous against better opposition, but great seeing him evolve."

Anthony Joshua predicts Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua's win against Otto Wallin has come at a convenient time, with Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk happening early next year.

Joshua's victory in Saudi Arabia might very well open doors for potential super fights against 'The Gypsy King' and the Ukrainian.

During his post-fight interview, the former two-time unified heavyweight champion stated that he was hoping to make the trip to the Gulf country for the undisputed title clash. As for who he thinks would emerge victorious, he said:

"I mean, it's going to be a really, really good fight. You know I'm going to speak straight up, I'm leaning towards Usyk, but who knows... they are both at the top of their game."

