"Ripping up a picture of Jose Aldo and eating it" - Conor McGregor describes one of the craziest moments of his career

During his days as a featherweight, Conor McGregor tormented Jose Aldo in the build-up to their world title fight. When asked about one of the craziest moments of his career, the Irishman described the infamous incident of him ripping up a picture of Aldo and eating it.

In a recent interactive session on Twitter, Conor McGregor answered a host of questions asked by his fans on the social media platform. The former two-division UFC champion recalled when he was bouncing on top of a packed bar in Rio de Janeiro and ripping apart a picture of Jose Aldo and then eating it.

The moment was caught on camera during the UFC 189 embedded series and can be seen below:

The weeks before the UFC 189 pay-per-view was intense, to say the least. Leading up to the fight, McGregor showcased why his trash-talking skills were regarded as one of the best in the fight business.

However, as things turned out, the Irishman and Aldo didn't go on to fight at UFC 189 after all. After months of build-up, 'Notorious' instead went on to face Chad Mendes for the interim UFC featherweight championship, while Aldo had to withdraw from the fight.

Conor McGregor won the unified UFC featherweight title at UFC 194 when he finally defeated 'The King of Rio' within 13 seconds of their world title fight.

What's next for Conor McGregor after his recent loss to Dustin Poirier?

Conor McGregor was last seen in the octagon at UFC 264 when he faced Dustin Poirier for the third time. The pair met in July after Poirier had won the second bout in January, leveling his score with the Irishman.

Having suffered a gruesome leg injury by the end of the first round at UFC 264, Conor McGregor is now on his road to recovery. The Irishman will be hoping to get back on track and step back into the octagon once he's fully recovered, and it remains to be seen if he will fight 'The Diamond' for the fourth time or not.

