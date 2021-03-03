Rising heavyweight Ciryl Gane among top climbers in the latest UFC rankings update

Rising heavyweight star Ciryl Gane is among the top climbers in the latest UFC rankings update. Gane gained three spots to climb to No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division rankings.

Ciryl Gane recently competed in his first UFC main event matchup, taking on noted KO artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik. However, Gane put on an incredibly disciplined performance, utilising his highly technical striking and grappling skills to outwork Rozenstruik.

Bon Gamin ended up defeating Bigi Boy via a unanimous decision. The five-round tactical battle, which witnessed Ciryl Gane emerge victorious, has now been reflected in the UFC’s official rankings as well. Fans can check out Ciryl Gane’s rise in the rankings as noted in the tweet below (*Courtesy: Marcel Dorff):

#UFCRankings Update (3/2/2021).



Newly Ranked.

-



Out.

-



Highest Climbers.

LHW #7 Ankalaev +4

HW #4 Gane +3

Many +1



Lower in the Ranks.

HW #6 Rozenstruik -2

Many -1



Per @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/APjOpbcM6v — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) March 2, 2021

Another notable change in the rankings is that of Magomed Ankalaev, who rose four spots up the UFC light heavyweight rankings. Ankalaev is now No. 7 in the division. Magomed Ankalaev is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nikita Krylov at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane (February 27th, 2021).

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Ciryl Gane at the aforementioned event, has dropped two spots in the UFC heavyweight rankings. He is now ranked No. 6 in the UFC heavyweight division.

Ciryl Gane aims to win UFC heavyweight gold

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (left); Ciryl Gane (right)

Ciryl Gane has been competing as a professional MMA fighter for a relatively short period of time. After making his professional MMA debut in 2018, Gane joined the UFC in 2019 and has quickly ascended the promotion's heavyweight rankings.

The French heavyweight sensation holds a pro-MMA record of eight wins and no defeats. Ciryl Gane, who has five wins in as many UFC appearances, is being widely touted as a future UFC heavyweight champion. Nevertheless, UFC president Dana White as well as certain sections of the MMA community, criticised Gane’s recent performance.

White and a few others suggested that Ciryl Gane could’ve put on a much more entertaining show against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his five-round heavyweight bout that headlined the UFC Fight Night card on February 27th, 2021.

Presently, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to put his title on the line against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on March 27th, 2021. The winner of this fight will then defend his title against Jon Jones, who will be making his heavyweight debut later this year.

On that note, Ciryl Gane has asserted that he'd love to fight for the UFC heavyweight title sooner rather than later.