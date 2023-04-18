UFC welterweight contender Mike Marlott has taken to Twitter to call out veteran fighter Robbie Lawler for a potential showdown at the upcoming fight event in Vancouver.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently revealed plans to hold the highly anticipated UFC 289 pay-per-view event in Vancouver, Canada, on June 10, 2023.

Marlott, a fresh addition to the UFC welterweight roster, directed his challenge to Lawler with a tweet that read:

"Hey @Ruthless_RL, I could use a dance partner. How'd you feel about a good-ol Canadian Donnybrook on June 10th in Vancouver? 👊🏻🇨🇦".

"Hey @Ruthless_RL, I could use a dance partner. How'd you feel about a good-ol Canadian Donnybrook on June 10th in Vancouver 👊🏻🇨🇦"

Robbie Lawler, a seasoned veteran in the UFC with a storied career, is known for his striking prowess and has faced some of the toughest opponents in the division. A bout between Lawler and 'Proper' would undoubtedly be an exciting matchup that could potentially have significant implications, especially for the Cleveland-born Marlott.

Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald's epic UFC 189 battle to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

The UFC recently announced that the unforgettable welterweight clash between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald at UFC 189 in 2015 will be inducted into the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame during International Fight Week (in July) in Las Vegas.

This thrilling fight, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest battles in UFC history, will be recognized in the "Fight Wing" category of the Hall of Fame.

The Lawler vs. MacDonald fight took place on July 11, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the co-main event of UFC 189. The bout was for the UFC Welterweight Championship, and it was an epic showdown that left fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

You're not a real fight fan if you haven't seen 🩸 An iconic battle for the ages, immortalised forever in the UFC Hall of Fame.You're not a real fight fan if you haven't seen 🩸 @Ruthless_RL vs. @Rory_MacDonald 2! #UFCHOF An iconic battle for the ages, immortalised forever in the UFC Hall of Fame.You're not a real fight fan if you haven't seen 🩸 @Ruthless_RL vs. @Rory_MacDonald 2! #UFCHOF https://t.co/2PepXNqyWa

The fight was a brutal display of determination and toughness, with both fighters pushing each other to their limits. The intense back-and-forth battle saw Lawler ultimately emerge victorious, winning by TKO in the fifth round and retaining his welterweight title.

The bout has since become legendary in the MMA community, earning praise for its high level of skill, intensity, and drama. It is considered one of the greatest fights in UFC history and has been a fan-favorite since its occurrence.

With its induction into the UFC Hall of Fame's "Fight Wing," the classic clash will join the ranks of other historic fights that have been recognized for their impact on the sport of MMA. This well-deserved honor pays tribute to the incredible performance put on by Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald that night at UFC 189 and cements their place in UFC history.

Lawler vs MacDonald 2 is headed to the An ICONIC moment in UFC history!Lawler vs MacDonald 2 is headed to the #UFCHOF for good reason An ICONIC moment in UFC history!Lawler vs MacDonald 2 is headed to the #UFCHOF for good reason 🔥 https://t.co/uCwIcrN2pa

