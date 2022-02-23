Ritu Phogat opens up on possible clash against Itsuki Hirata 

Ritu Phogat is in the midst of recovering from a recent shoulder injury. But that hasn't stopped the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship finalist from laying out her plans for this year.

The winner of the Angela Lee-Stamp Fairtex main event battle at ONE X on March 26 is one match she has in mind. But to get back into the groove, ‘The Indian Tigress’ teased a battle with Itsuki Hirata that was supposed to take place in the semifinals of the GP last year.

Ritu Phogat told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“Of course, I want to face her. Fans would love to see this match, and I want her so that this fight happens.”

The atomweight stars set themselves up for an exciting semi-final clash at ONE: Next Gen on October 29, after the Indian wrestling sensation took out Meng Bo in the quarterfinals, and Hirata saw off Alyse Anderson.

Unfortunately, the latter was forced to withdraw from the last four because of an injury she sustained during training.

Ritu Phogat took care of business against Jenelyn Olsim, who replaced Hirata, to snatch a spot in the tournament final against former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex.

The Indian wrestling sensation, however, was unsuccessful in her quest to lift the prestigious silver belt as she succumbed to a submission loss to the Thai striking dynamo.

She didn't take that defeat to heart, though, and with plenty of events set to light up the Circle this year, fans can expect ‘The Indian Tigress’ to return to competition as soon as she recovers from her latest setback.

Ritu Phogat still thinks her wrestling is unmatched in the atomweight division

Despite being forced to tap out in the Grand Prix final, 'The Indian Tigress' still believes that her wrestling sits atop the atomweight division.

She even warned her fellow compatriots that they shouldn't underestimate her ground game based on that one unlucky result.

“I would still say that no one has the answer to my wrestling. No one should make the mistake of underestimating me by looking at my last match. My next opponent would see that she will be facing a new ‘The Indian Tigress’,” she said.

There are plenty of grappling experts such as Angela Lee, Alyona Rassohyna, Itsuki Hirata, and Jihin Radzuan in the 52.2kg division. But no one could best the Indian superstar in wrestling alone. Her accolades in the sport speak volumes for her abilities on the canvas.

