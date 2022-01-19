“I will do everything to make that happen” - Ritu Phogat is still aiming to be India’s first women’s MMA world champion in 2022

The triumphs and setbacks Ritu Phogat experienced in 2021 will only serve to make her a better fighter as she progresses in her career.

The Indian wrestling phenom maintains that she is still focused on becoming India’s first women’s MMA world champion. That's despite her failed bid to win the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix last year.

Ritu Phogat fell to eventual tournament winner Stamp Fairtex, who submitted her in the second round of the Grand Prix final back in December at ONE: Winter Warriors.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ritu Phogat said the loss did not deter her from continuing to pursue her career goals.

“I am here with one goal: to be the first ever women’s MMA world champion from India. I will do everything to make that happen... 2021 was a rollercoaster of a year, with a lot of excitement, experience, learnings and setbacks. Overall, when I look at things, I always look at it in a positive way. World is going through a once-in-100 years kind of pandemic, but we have learned so much as humans. 2021 was one of the best years so far for me as a martial artist and that will only help me to grow. The wins and losses all have taught me something.”

Ritu Phogat was ONE Championship’s most active fighters in 2021, competing a total of five times, winning three and losing two along the way. She says she has learned some incredibly valuable lessons over the last 12 months.

Ritu Phogat is ready to return to winning ways

A motivated Phogat is a dangerous one and the 27-year-old has shown steady improvement with each performance. It won’t be long until ‘The Indian Tigress’ is back inside the Circle and likely punching her way back into the win column.

Now that 2022 is here, Phogat says she is more motivated than ever. She’s determined to kick off the year with a statement victory and it doesn’t matter who she faces.

“You always have to improve and consistently grow. If you think you are the best, sometimes that's over-confidence. I have to improve everyday not only in wrestling but in Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, boxing. If I want to be one of the best martial artists, I need to improve regularly... Next for me is to go back to my winning ways and showcase what I am capable of. I don't care who my opponent is, I will be well prepared to take on anyone.”

