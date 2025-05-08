“Road to gold” - Roberto Soldic gives a glimpse into his preparation before his gnarly one-shot KO of Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

Roberto Soldic made sure he polished his terrifying knockout power mere minutes before entering the cage in Qatar.

The Croatian sensation sent the MMA world ablaze when he sent Dagi Arslanaliev to the shadow realm with a nasty one-shot killer in their welterweight MMA tussle at ONE 171: Qatar in February at Lusail Sports Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Soldic showed exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the moments that led to his highlight reel finish of the Turkish juggernaut.

Roberto Soldic posted:

"Road to gold🥇📈."

Arslanaliev and Soldic are two of the most terrifying knockout artists on the planet, and their ONE 171 matchup was projected to end in only one way possible -- a vicious finish.

Soldic was in trouble early when his roundhouse kick got caught and he was sent to the canvas with a stiff overhand right.

A few seconds later, Arslanaliev tried to push the pace on the feet with lunging boxing combinations near the cage wall.

Soldic, however, slowly measured Arslanaliev's rhythm and uncorked an evil left hook that took the soul out of the 30-year-old menace in the middle of the Circle.

The win put Soldic ever closer to a shot at ONE Championship gold.

Soldic is now in a prime position to potentially challenge two-division world champion Christian Lee for the ONE welterweight MMA world title.

Lee, who also holds the ONE lightweight MMA world title, has yet to defend his welterweight throne, and Soldic could be his first challenger for the strap in the 185-pound MMA division.

Christian Lee admits Roberto Soldic is intrigued by a potential showdown against Roberto Soldic

Christian Lee believes he could be defending his ONE welterweight MMA world title against Roberto Soldic.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee said 'Robocop' could solidify his case for a world title shot with one more victory in ONE Championship.

Lee, however, admitted that he's kept a close eye on Soldic in anticipation of a potential matchup.

"I think that with how he started off his ONE Championship journey, his first fight ending in a no-contest, and losing his second fight, I think that it’s going to take more than just one good win to get a title shot. But he’s definitely in my line of view."

