Road to UFC: When and where to watch? 

In April 2022, the UFC unveiled its new win-and-advance tournament 'Road to UFC'. The tournament aims to give the top MMA talents in Asia a platform to perform on the world stage and possibly win themselves a UFC contract.

Let's take a look at where UFC fans across the globe can watch 'Road to UFC'.

Where to watch in India

UFC fans can watch the tournament on Sony Ten 2 channel and the Sony Liv app. UFC events are telecast in India through these two channels. The first round of the tournament will begin at 12 PM IST on June 9 and the second round will commence at 3 PM IST on June 10.

Where to watch in the UK

UK fans can watch the event through the UFC app by purchasing UFC Fight Pass. The first round of the event will begin at 7:30 AM BST on June 9 and the second round will be at 10:30 AM BST on June 10.

Where to watch in the US

American fans too will be able to watch the Asia-focused tournament through UFC Fight Pass. The tournament's first round will commence at 2:30 AM ET on June 9 and the second round will begin at 5:30 AM ET on June 10.

How is the Road To UFC tournament structured?

The revolutionary concept was created to give male Asian MMA fighters a platform to help them win a UFC contract. It is a win-and-advance type tournament.

The tournament features four UFC weight classes. The flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight divisions will be showcased in this Asia-specific tournament.

Each division will feature eight fighters. The quarter-finals of the tournament will have four fights in each weight class, with the winners moving on to the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will subsequently move to the finals.

The finals of the tournament will take place on the preliminary card of a UFC Fight Night card later this year. The winners of the tournament from each of the four divisions will earn an official UFC contract.

The first round of the tournament will comprise four episodes, with four tournament fights and a non-tournament fight showcased in each episode.

