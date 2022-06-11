Road to UFC: Which all fighters won?

Road to UFC is a tournament series created by the UFC in which upcoming Asian mixed martial artists can compete against one another in hopes of earning a UFC contract.

In the latest installments of Road to UFC, Shohei Nose and Wulijiburen headlined episode 4 with Jung Young Lee and Bin Xie headlining episode 3.

Young Lee won via submission inside the very first round against his Chinese opponent. The Korean now has a record of eight wins with just one loss. In the co-main event, Topnoi Kiwram managed to beat Yuma Horiuchi via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting.

Road to UFC episode 3 had two more fights on the card, with another Japanese fighter, Rinya Nakamura, facing Gugun Gusman. Nakamura submitted Gusman in round one and remained undefeated after five professional bouts.

The only female bout on the card had European fighter Josefine Lindgren Knutsson of Sweden take on Ye Dam Seo. The fight went the distance, but it was Knutsson who remained unbeaten and won via decision.

In episode 4 of the tournament, there were once again five MMA bouts on show. The card lived up to the hype, with every fight finishing within three rounds. Four of these results came via KO/TKO.

Shohei Nose beat Wulijiburen due to a knee injury suffered by the Chinese contender. Kyung Pyo Kim knocked out veteran Asikerbai Jinensibieke in round one. The only Chinese fighter to win on the card was Kai Lu, who beat Angga Hans within two rounds.

Hyun Sung Park remained undefeated and climbed to 6-0 in his professional MMA career after finishing Jeremia Siregar in round one. Another Korean winner was Han Seul Kim, who opened the episode's card with a submission win against John Adajar.

What do the fighters win on Road to UFC?

Road to UFC uses a win-and-advance format for the tournament and will take place in four weight categories. Flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight fighters from across Asia will have the chance to earn a UFC contract.

Each division will have one tournament winner, who will then go on to sign with the UFC. The latter rounds of the tournament are set to take place in late 2022, with no venue or location booked yet.

In 2015, the UFC ran a very similar concept of this tournament called Road to UFC: Japan. The prize was once again a UFC contract and had a bracket-style format to the tournament.

Mizuto Hirota and Teruto Ishihara competed in the finale of the show at UFC Fight Night: Barnett vs. Nelson. However, the bout ended in a draw and both fighters were offered a contract by the UFC.

