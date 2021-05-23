Rob Font claims he has the "best jab in the UFC" after masterclass against Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27

After his dominant decision win over former bantamweight champion Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt, Rob Font claimed to have the best jab in the entire promotion.

Font: I have the best jab in the UFC, that's for sure #UFCVegas27 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 23, 2021

Speaking to Paul Felder in the post-fight interview, Font made the following statement:

"Just stayed disciplined, you know. Stopped trying to look for the finish and just stayed behind my jab. Like I said, I have the best jab in the UFC, that's for sure."

Discussing his gameplan for the fight, Font said:

"I must have thrown a million jabs for this fight...You know, i can't go hook for hook with him. I can't go big overhand overhand with him. It's just gonna be the jab... I really do believe it's the best jab in the UFC."

Rob Font is hoping to fight for the title next, but he is also looking at the winner of Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw for his next bout.

"Obviously, the winner of the TJ fight or obviously, if I could get to the belt, I would love to get straight to the belt."

Watch the post-fight interview below:

Also read: "They were in there doing jiu-jitsu" - Rob Font was working as a pizza delivery driver when a customer got him into MMA

Rob Font puts on an excellent performance against Cody Garbrandt

In the main event of UFC Vegas 27, Rob Font cruised his way to a decision victory over Cody Garbandt. Font dominated the majority of the fight against Garbrandt and landed close to 200 significant strikes on his opponent. Two of the three judges even scored the fight 50-45 in Font's favor.

'No Love' landed a couple of takedowns in the early rounds of the fight, but Font maintained his composure throughout the contest and kept landing his jab. Rob Font admitted he was a bit surprised by Garbrandt's takedowns in the early rounds.

"I think he surprised himself when he took me down. You could tell, he wasn't really trying to advance position."

With this win, Font is now riding a four-fight win streak in one of the most dangerous divisions in the UFC. His next fight could possibly determine the new number one contender in the bantamweight division.

A striking masterclass showcase 🤜



@RobSFont landed in the pocket to make it 4️⃣-straight wins! #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/bs8eUJimPz — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2021