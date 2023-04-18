Sean O'Malley's return to the octagon has not been announced, as he appears to be waiting for an opportunity to fight for the bantamweight title. The No.2-ranked bantamweight has not fought since UFC 280 in October 2022.

Rob Font believes that O'Malley's absence from the octagon will help him in his return. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.6-ranked bantamweight said:

"I think it only helps him. I think he'll be well rested. If he's smart, he's obviously grinding, he's wrestling as much as possible, he's trying to get better, which I'm pretty sure he's doing. He's not getting banged up. If he's smart, he's not in the gym going at it with fighters and getting little bumps and bruises that are unnecessary. It gives him time. He's in a good position. He doesn't have to fight anybody."

Font continued:

"It seems like he doesn't need the money, so it's not like he's in a rush to get to that belt. I think it only helps him. I've done it twice, I know what a year [off] feels like. It happens pretty quick especially when you're training and trying to get better at something, and the way the UFC, they just keep putting out these shows, before you know it, he'll be right back in there."

Check out Rob Font's comments on Sean O'Malley's break below (starting at the 20:15 mark):

Sean O'Malley has not entered the octagon since his controversial split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280.

The No.2-ranked bantamweight appears to be waiting for the opportunity to face the winner of the title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo that will take place at UFC 288 next month.

Sean O'Malley's return: 'Sugar' will not serve as the UFC 288 backup fighter

Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his bantamweight title for the third time when he faces Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Sean O'Malley, who appears to be next in line for a title opportunity, recently revealed that he will not serve as the backup fighter for the title bout. Speaking on his podcast, TimboSugarShow, the No.2-ranked bantamweight stated:

"I was trying, but now I'm to the point where I'm like, f**k that. If one of those dorks pull out, reschedule it. I need a real eight weeks where I know I'm fighting. It's too hard to go be that disciplined. You can't be that disciplined all the time. ... They're five weeks out to the fight, if I got the call I'd be like, 'I'm not ready to do five f**king fives'. ... So I'm pulling out from backup fighter. I never officially was, but breaking news."

Check out Sean O'Malley's full comments about UFC 288 below (starting at the 58:29 mark):

Both O'Malley and No.1-ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili removed themselves from consideration as the UFC 288 backup fighter. It is unclear who will serve in the role.

However, both Sterling and Cejudo have suggested that their opponent could pull out of the bout, which could potentially open up a great opportunity for the backup fighter.

Poll : 0 votes