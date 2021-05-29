Rob Font reveals who he thinks is the most dangerous fighter in the UFC bantamweight division

UFC bantamweight division has emerged as the deepest and most talent-rich division in the UFC in recent times. From young prospects and top contenders to veterans of the sport, every individual in the bantamweight division seems to be walking on thin ice due to the neck-and-neck competition. However, top contender Rob Font seems to have a fair bit of idea about who will be the toughest nut to crack in the UFC bantamweight division.

In a recent interview with Mike Swick following his UFC Vegas 27 win over Cody Garbrandt, Rob Font stated that Cory Sandhagen is the most dangerous fighter in the UFC bantamweight division according to him. While sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw and potential Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan 2 fights, Rob Font said:

"I think for the Sterling-Yan fight. I think it's gonna be a lot closer than the last time. But I have a feeling that Sterling is gonna squeak this one out. I don't know why I got this feeling but I think Sterling's just gonna squeak this one out. As far as the TJ-Sandhagen fight, I think Sandhagen's gonna make it look pretty easy."

"Honestly, I think he's probably the most dangerous guy in the bantamweight division. I like what he's doing. I respect what he's doing. That's one of those guys I constantly have on the back of my mind like this going to be probably the toughest fight out there."

Cory Sandhagen will welcome TJ Dillashaw back into the UFC octagon

Cory Sandhagen (14-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is the No.2 ranked UFC bantamweight. Having defeated Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar with highlight-reel knockouts in his last two fights, Sandhagen will attempt to score his third straight win against returning former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw on July 24. Sandhagen's only loss in the UFC came against current champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250 in June 2020. Sterling was able to take the fight to the ground and secure a quick submission win over Sandhagen a little over a minute into the first round.

Logjam at the top of the UFC bantamweight division

UFC bantamweight division is likely to experience a logjam at the very top. Champion Aljamain Sterling underwent surgery to cure a decade-old health issue in April 2021. Complete recovery is expected to keep the champ out of competition for at least six months, essentially pushing the first defense of his title towards the end of 2021.

Aljamain Sterling's title win at UFC 259 was controversial. He won the fight via disqualification due to an illegal knee strike from former champ Petr Yan, who seemed to be cruising to victory up until the illegal strike. Sterling will most likely fight Petr Yan for the first defense of his title. These circumstances will keep other top contenders like Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, and possibly TJ Dillashaw, if he defeats Sandhagen, out of the title picture until 2022.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.