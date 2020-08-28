Robbie Lawler will be returning to the Octagon this weekend in his co-main event bout against Neil Magny, as the former UFC Welterweight Champion stepped in for Geoff Neal who had to pull-out of the fight due to medical issues.

At the age of 38, Robbie Lawler is still considered to be one of the scariest fighters in the game, and after considering every other factor, many fans have wondered if Lawler would call it a day. That doesn't seem to be the case, as The Ruthless One himself has confirmed that he is not thinking about retirement at all.

Robbie Lawler not thinking about retirement

While speaking to Bleacher Report in the lead-up to his fight this Saturday, Robbie Lawler confirmed that he isn't thinking about retirement at all and is focused on his training and trying to get better with his training partners. (H/T: BJ Penn)

"I don’t really think about (retirement) at all. I’m just training and trying to get better, trying to get my training partners better, and just keep giving back to the sport that way. These guys are keeping me young and pushing me.”

Saturday will mark a huge fight for Robbie Lawler, who will look to end his three-fight losing streak in the UFC, however, despite the result this weekend, the former welterweight champion isn't concerned about hanging up his gloves. The Ruthless One will certainly go down as one of the greatest UFC Welterweights of all time but Lawler has struggled to end up on the winning side in the Octagon ever since dropping the welterweight title to Tyron Woodley in 2016.

Robbie Lawler has suffered notable losses to the likes of Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos, and also lost to the debuting Ben Askren. Saturday will mark a huge fight for the former welterweight title holder, who has successfully made weight just a few minutes prior to the time of this writing.