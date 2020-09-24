Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry reportedly set for UFC 255

On the back of a disappointing loss to Neil Magny in August, Robbie Lawler finds himself in a must-win situation now and will look to get back on the win column against Mike Perry.

According to a report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Robbie Lawler is set for his return to the Octagon against Platinum, and the two welterweights are on schedule for a fight on the UFC 255 card in what promises to be an exciting scrap.

Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler is booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 24, 2020

Robbie Lawler cannot afford anything other than a victory over Mike Perry

On the back of multiple losses in the UFC, Robbie Lawler will be aiming to get a huge win for himself at UFC 255 when he steps into the Octagon against Mike Perry.

Fight fans around the world have been hoping to see Lawler throw it down with Platinum and by the looks of it, their wish is set to be granted.

As mentioned before, Robbie Lawler is coming into this fight on the back of a loss to Neil Magny. Before losing to Magny, the former UFC Welterweight Champion was also on the losing side against Colby Covington, the debuting Ben Askren, and Rafael dos Anjos.

This puts Robbie Lawler in a situation that's similar to the one Donald Cerrone found himself in, having lost four fights on the bounce before drawing against Niko Price recently. Ironically enough, Lawler's last UFC win was over 'Cowboy'.

I don’t know who to pick for this weekend’s fights... — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 24, 2020

Mike Perry, on the other hand, will be entering this fight on the back of a dominant win over Mickey Gall. However, prior to his win over Gall, Perry had lost to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

UFC 255 is on schedule for November 21 and will be headlined by the double Flyweight title bouts, as new UFC Flyweight Champion, Deiveson Figueiredo will be defending his strap against Cody Garbrandt. Valentina Shevchenko will put the UFC Women's Flyweight Title on the line against Jennifer Maia in the co-main event of the evening.