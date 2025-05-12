Robert Whittaker gets honest about Islam Makhachev's chances against Jack Della Maddalena in a potential fight

Robert Whittaker weighs in on the potential matchup between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena. Whittaker described Makhachev as a difficult opponent, acknowledging his skills inside the octagon. However, the former middleweight champion did not rule out Della Maddalena's chances against the Dagestani fighter.

Makhachev was reluctant in moving up since his close friend Belal Muhammad was the welterweight champion. But, now that Muhammad was dethroned by Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 this past weekend, the 33-year-old declared his intention to face the newly crowned 170 pound champion next.

On the other hand, Della Maddalena is also prepared to welcome Makhachev to welterweight, as proven by his comments after UFC 315.

In a recent episode of MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker expressed his thoughts on the potential Makhachev vs. Della Maddalena fight, saying:

''I'm very curious because I think Islam Makhachev does everything Belal does but better. I guess the million dollar question though, Volk [Alexander Volkanovski] landed shots on Makachev. If Volk can land shots on Makachev and hurt Makhachev, Jack certainly can as well especially cuz he likes fighting from a closer range that also leaves him more susceptible to takedowns. Makhachev's takedown game is much higher than Belal.''

Whittaker added:

''With Makhachev doing everything that Belal can do but better there's too many variables.''

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (12:08):

Della Maddalena outclassed Muhammad in the striking department and displayed incredible takedown defense to capture the welterweight throne.

As for Whittaker, he suffered a devastating submission defeat against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 308 last year. 'The Reaper' is set to return in a middleweight bout against Reinier de Ridder in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26.

Javier Mendez is excited about the potential clash between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena are on a collision course as many MMA fans expect them to square off later this year.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez discussed their strategy for Della Maddalena in a future matchup, saying:

''Islam’s a whole different animal than Jack’s ever been involved with. So, if that fight does materialize, we’re going to see a hell of a fight...We would dictate the fight based on how well he’s doing or not doing, and he can do it all. So, can he take Jack down? Absolutely, he can take him down. Can he out strike Jack? Absolutely, he could out strike him. But, is it wise to try to out strike him like I feel we can? I don’t know, it may not be.”

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (9:57):

