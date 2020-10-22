Robert Whittaker on how hard Jared Cannonier fight is; admits he could lose

Robert Whittaker bounced back from his defeat this year after his loss to Israel Adesanya in 2019. While he lost the title at UFC 243, Whittaker picked up a win over Darren Till on Fight Island at the end of July.

It was a hard-fought victory but one that Robert Whittaker fought cleverly enough. His next challenge will prove to be a tough one as he takes on the rising Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier, in what's presumed to be a number one contender's fight.

With a co-main event spot at UFC 254, Robert Whittaker explained the importance of his fight against Jared Cannonier and admitted that there is a possibility that he could lose. Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 254 (H/T MMA Fighting), the Australian said:

“Jared, right now, has the highest threat level of anyone because he’s the dude I have to fight,” Whittaker told the media in Abu Dhabi, where the fight will occur. “I have had hard fights and I expect a very hard fight in Jared, Jared’s a very hard dude. I’m not sleeping on his skill set, I’m not sleeping on his power. He can beat me. I could lose. But I don’t think I will.”

While praising Jared Cannonier's ability, Robert Whittaker believes that he's "better across the board":

“He’s very tough, he’s very powerful, he has knockout power, and he’s resilient, he never goes away,” Whittaker continued. “But honestly, I just think I’m better across the board. I think I can take this fight wherever I want it to go. I can lead this dance. I think I can sting him, I can knock him out. I can do anything I want and I have 15 minutes to do that, which is better than 25, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Will Robert Whittaker earn a rematch against Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya called out Jared Cannonier after UFC 253 while also praising him. He did, however, acknowledge that The Killa Gorilla will have to get through Robert Whittaker first.

If Robert Whittaker beats Jared Cannonier, that could do enough to cement a title shot and rematch against Israel Adesanya. Will The Reaper fight his way back to the top?