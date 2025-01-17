Robert Whittaker's reaction to Israel Adesanya's matcha tea offer leaves fans in splits: "Bro thought he was the victim of an assassination attempt"

Robert Whittaker recently shared a cup of tea with Israel Adesanya during a livestream and left fans in splits with his initial reaction to his former rival handing him the beverage. Adesanya notably ended Whittaker's UFC middleweight title reign via second-round knockout in October 2019 before outpointing 'The Reaper' in their rematch in February 2022.

Despite their historic rivalry, it appears the two UFC stars are on friendly terms and recently trained together ahead of Adesanya's fight against Nassourdine Imavov next month. Whittaker also joined Adesanya on his prediction livestream ahead of UFC 311 this weekend, where he accepted a cup of matcha tea after expecting coffee.

Whittaker hilariously pointed out his suspicions about the liquid in the cup and said:

"This coffee's green... I don't know if you guys lured me here to finally get rid of me."

After @stylebender shared a clip of their interaction via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Bro thought he was the victim of an assassination attempt."

Another posted:

"Had Rob questioning the whole thing. Great vid."

Check out some more reactions below:

Robert Whittaker on potential Israel Adesanya trilogy fight in the future

Robert Whittaker doesn't see himself fighting Israel Adesanya for a third time. The Australian recently spoke about a potential trilogy fight against 'The Last Stylebender' and dismissed the possibility entirely.

In an interview with Mainevent, the former UFC middleweight champion addressed his recently found bonhomie with Adesanya and fielded questions about them facing each other in the cage again. He said:

"Yeah, I think we can close that door. I don't think the chances were high just because of where we're both situated in our careers and just the division as a whole. But yeah, no, that door is shut. I don't fight people I eat with."

