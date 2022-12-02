Roberto Soldic excited he drew "the most dangerous" MMA fighter in Murad Ramazanov for his ONE debut

Croatian MMA sensation and ONE newcomer Roberto Soldic will be making his promotional debut tomorrow at ONE on Prime Video 5 against the undefeated Murad Ramazanov.

'Robocop' has drawn perhaps the most difficult puzzle to solve in the ONE welterweight division by having the Dagestani wrestler lock horns with him in his first fight.

Contrary to popular opinion, however, Roberto Soldic doesn't see this as a bad thing. The Croatian striker is absolutely stoked by the idea of facing Ramazanov in a possible title eliminator bout.

'Robocop' told ONE Championship:

"Straight away I got the most dangerous wrestler, MMA fighter, Murad Ramazanov, who is also with Khabib [Nurmagomedov’s] team. It's not gonna be easy. I never chose any opponent from the beginning. I never chose any opponent and then I said to [my manager], just send a contract, I will sign. It doesn't matter who he is, he's 11-0, 3-0 in ONE Championship. It's good for me. I like good fights. I don't want to take some easy fights because I want a good fights that people can see I'm different and I will try to show it again in ONE Championship, on the world stage. It’s not gonna be easy and that's why I'm here."

A true competitor with a mettle made for champions, Soldic never cares who he faces. He just needs to know when and where. Such confidence is needed if he wants to make it big on the world stage.

Roberto Soldic is motivated to face tougher competition in ONE Championship

Although Roberto Soldic has faced world-class fighters in numerous European fight leagues, including Superior FC, KSW and FFC, he will undoubtedly face a higher level of opposition in ONE Championship.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Soldic spoke about the level of competition he will face in ONE Championship, and whether or not he is primed and ready for it:

"ONE Championship has different guys, stronger guys. It's going to be hard and tough but I'm ready for it and that's why I signed up here, to take on some other combat sports -- kickboxing match, Muay Thai matches but for now MMA, for sure."

It's quite interesting that Soldic has some intentions of crossing over to ONE Super Series and trying his luck in either Muay Thai or kickboxing. His Croatian hero, Mirko Cro Cop, has won world titles in both MMA and kickboxing.

Perhaps 'Robocop' is looking to follow the footsteps of Cro Cop. Only time will tell.

Catch the full interview with Roberto Soldic below:

