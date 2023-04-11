Roberto Soldic ‘grew with’ Gegard Mousasi: “He helped me a lot”

Croatian mixed martial arts sensation and former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic didn’t reach the heights he’s reached in his career just by sheer determination. Of course, the 32-year-old had help along the way.

One of the people who helped Soldic build his reputation just so happens to be one of the best mixed martial artists on the planet.

In a recent interview with Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka, Soldic talked about the positive influence Gegard Mousasi has had on his career:

“The big names like Gegard Mousasi. He helped me a lot in Holland. I grew with him. When I trained with him, I saw my striking going up because he gives you that feeling. It was a good sparring with no injuries. He was very professional. I love training with Gegard Mousasi.”

Catch the full interview below:

Mousasi is a veteran in the sport, with over 50 fights on his record. ‘The Dreamcatcher’ owns 28 knockouts out of 49 total victories, so you know his striking is legit. Mousasi is also famous for working closely as one of former two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder’s primary training partners.

Meanwhile, Soldic has become known for his freakish knockout power, and he’s eager to put it all on display in his next fight.

Roberto Soldic is set to face former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

