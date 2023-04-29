Roberto Soldic reveals his all-time favorite Mirko Cro Cop fight

Former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is ready to put on a show in his second fight for ONE Championship, and this time, he says he will make it count.

The Croatian sensation is known for his unbridled power and aggressiveness. With 17 knockouts out of 20 career victories on his resume, there’s no denying that he has that world-ending power in his fists, much like his idol, Croatian mixed martial arts legend Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic.

Soldic grew up watching ‘Cro Cop’ in some epic wars throughout his career. However, there is one fight that truly stands out above the rest.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Soldic shared what his all-time favorite ‘Cro Cop’ fight is.

‘Robocop’ said:

“I have a couple of favorite fights, but the best one was with Wanderlei Silva. When he threw the left high kick, this is history for me, and I think for everyone who watched this fight.”

Filipovic first met Silva in 2002, with their fight ending in a draw. They fought in a rematch in 2006, with ‘Cro Cop’ scoring a highlight reel knockout via head kick.

Roberto Soldic will look to score another highlight reel knockout of his own when he steps back inside the Circle next week.

‘Robocop’ is set to face former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

If Soldic is victorious in this bout, he could move closer to a shot at the ONE welterweight world title currently held by Singaporean-American sensation Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee.

