Roberto Soldic relishes the opportunity to represent his people on the global stage

Roberto Soldic is thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in the United States for the first time in his career.

‘Robocop’ will make his sophomore appearance inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. Meeting former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam, Soldic will attempt to make a good impression with fight fans in the ‘Mile High City’ as he guns for his first shot at ONE Championship gold.

Before squaring off with the Swedish knockout artist, Roberto Soldic spoke with ONE to share his excitement over competing in front of a North American crowd for the first time in his career.

“This is a huge motivation for me because I came from a small village in Bosnia, and now I'm fighting on the world stage in the USA,” Soldic said. “This is a really big thing for my people and my country and me. And this is what I like. I fought everywhere in Europe. And now, it's time to go further and go to a different world, like the USA and Asia.”

After his promotional debut ended in a disappointing no-contest, Roberto Soldic is determined to deliver a memorable moment for fans watching around the world. His opponent, Zebaztian Kadestam, will look to do the same as he continues his bid for an opportunity to reclaim the ONE welterweight world title.

Kadestam will enter the bout with back-to-back first-round knockouts against Valmir Da Silva and the late Iuri Lapicus. Boasting a 100% finish rate inside the Circle, fans will want to avoid blinking when two of the heaviest hitters in ONE Championship square off on May 5.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

