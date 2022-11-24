Croatian MMA sensation and ONE Championship newcomer Roberto Soldic will make his much-awaited debut inside the circle at ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 3.

There's a lot of hype behind 'Robocop' coming into his first bout in ONE. He is one of the most decorated fighters outside any major fight organization prior to his arrival in ONE Championship.

Roberto Soldic is on an impressive seven-fight winning streak, with six of those wins coming by knockout. He has won belts in numerous European fight organizations like Superior FC, FFC, and KSW. Simply put, Soldic is the biggest, most promising MMA prospect to come out of Croatia since Mirko CroCop.

At ONE on Prime Video 5, 'Robocop' will not have an easy promotional debut. He will face the surging undefeated Dagestani wrestler Murad Ramazanov. A lot of people are saying that Soldic will have a problem with Ramazanov's MMA wrestling.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, the Croatian striker addressed these concerns by naming the grapplers he's beaten in the past:

"Yes, some polished Greco-Roman style. Some guys like Michał Pietrzak. My last fight also with Mamed Khalidov, he's a strong wrestler, with good jiu-jitsu. Dricus du Plessis also was very tough. They can take me down but I keep [moving] forward."

Watch the full interview here:

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov could be a title eliminator

At ONE on Prime Video 4, we saw the crowning of a new ONE welterweight world champion as reigning ONE lightweight king Christian Lee TKO'd Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event.

While ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong was impressed by 'The Warrior', he alluded to the possible future challenger to Lee's 185-pound strap. In his post-event media scrum, Sityodtong said this about the future of the welterweight division:

“I think you know, we're going to see some fireworks come December 2, Amazon Prime with Roberto Soldic versus Murad Ramazanov…so it'd be very, very fascinating. I think the winner of that, depending on how the fight shapes out, could be fighting for the title against Christian.”

Ramazanov is on a three-fight winning streak in ONE and is currently undefeated, while Roberto Soldic has strong hype around him.

Fans in North America can watch ONE on Prime Video 5 live and for free with an active subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Sityodtong's full ONE on Prime Video 4 post-event interview here:

