“I want to fight everybody” - Roberto Soldic says fighters in ONE are "no joke"; not rushing towards title shot

Newly signed former KSW double world champion Roberto Soldic said he wants to fight everyone at ONE Championship but is not rushing into a title shot yet.

‘Robocop’ is destined to be a future ONE champion and fans have already decided on who his first opponent should be. At the top of their hit list is ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight belt. Soldic, however, wants to first feel out the circle before diving into a title shot straight away. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. he explained:

"I want to stay humble. I want to feel the cage. I don’t want pressure, because this is no joke to these fighters. And when I see how they throw the elbows and everything, low kicks, you know this is really different. So I go for challenges in ONE Championship. I said to Chatri, ‘I want to fight everybody’."

Soldic put together an impressive resume with the Polish promotion KSW. He’s headed towards ONE Championship with a professional MMA record of 20-3 and a 7-fight winning streak. Known for his terrifying knockout power, the two-division world champion desires nothing more than to make history with ONE Championship’s greatest fighters.

Watch Roberto Soldic's top 10 knockouts below:

Besides MMA, Roberto Soldic wants to dip his toes into Muay Thai and boxing at ONE Championship

Another reason why Roberto Soldic signed with ONE Championship is based on the fact that the promotion is not just an MMA organization, but a martial arts organization.

The Croatian fighting machine has deep roots in professional boxing with a solid 4-0 record and is keen on adding more belts to his collection across multiple combat sports. Already a two-division world champion, what’s stopping him from expanding to new territories and going where no other Croatian fighter has gone before?

In the same interview with Ariel Helwanin, he said:

“They [ONE Championship] give me opportunity to take all the belts, kickboxing world champion, Muay Thai world champion, MMA world champion, also boxing world champion. I want to create something for my people, my own legacy, so I chose ONE Championship for sure.”

