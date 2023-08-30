Roberto Soldic sees Mikey Musumeci overpowering Shinya Aoki with superior clinch mechanics

Croatian mixed martial arts sensation and ONE Championship welterweight ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic has become an avid fan of submission grappling since joining the promotion late last year.

He has become especially enamored by guys like reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci and ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo.

Soldic has run into Musumeci in Doha, in particular, and got a feel for what ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is all about. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Soldic shared his thoughts on Musumeci’s style.

28-year-old ‘Robocop’ said:

“I see Mikey winning because he’s also strong. I did some clinching with him in Doha [Qatar]. We joked around a little bit, and I saw that, for his weight, he’s really strong in the clinch and full of technique.”

Musumeci is widely considered one of the pound-for-pound best submission grapplers in the world. The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is a threat to anybody from any position on the ground, and can submit guys in a variety of ways.

Musumeci is set to return against multi-time former ONE lightweight world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The two will compete in an openweight submission grappling superfight. The event is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.