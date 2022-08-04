“All the belts” - Roberto Soldic targets martial arts supremacy in ONE Championship

Regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world today, Roberto Soldic made the blockbuster announcement on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that he has signed with ONE Championship.

During his appearance, the Croatian destroyer confirmed that he had an offer from the UFC but that it was “nothing special” and noted that ONE Championship is the only organization that truly allows him to compete in multiple combat sports under one roof. During a conversation with Helwani, Soldic said:

“As I said, like world champion kickboxing, world champion Muay Thai. So this is different for me and this made me fired up. And I have never seen this before. So I want to create my own legacy… I have so many solutions to go [to] organizations like UFC, you know, or stay in KSW. ONE Championship gave me the best solution and best offer so, I took this and I'm grateful now and I'm now I’m a ONE Championship fighter so I hope to take all the belts.”

Roberto Soldic reinforced his desire to become a world champion in multiple sports as a member of the ONE Championship roster.

“I will try to take all the belts… only Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] gave me this opportunity to be a true, true champion in martial arts.”

Watch the interview below:

When will Roberto Soldic make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut?

Following the announcement that he would be going to ONE Championship, fans were immediately interested in how soon we would see Roberto Solid inside the circle. While no official date was given, a tweet by Bruno Massami gave fans a pretty good idea of where and when it might be.

Massami confirmed that both Soldic and the ONE Championship CEO appeared at a press conference in Croatia following Soldic’s appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss the promotion's intention to run an event at Arena Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia. The anticipated date for the event is October 21, which would likely be Roberto Soldic’s first appearance under the ONE banner.

Of course, none of that was confirmed by the promotion directly, so those plans could change at any time. However, it appears the promotion is looking to give the Croatian star a big homecoming when he makes his promotional debut.

As for his opponent, Soldic let fans know that it could be with the four-time world champion, ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez, though that is yet to be announced by the promotion.

