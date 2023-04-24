Roberto Soldic tries to set a good example for youth back home in Bosnia

The true professional that he is, Roberto Soldic approaches his career with a lot of responsibility, particularly in setting a good example for people who look up to him back home in Bosnia.

One of the most decorated fighters in the European mixed martial arts scene before joining ONE Championship last year, ‘Robocop’ said that apart from establishing a solid career, it is important for him as well to be a positive influence to others.

He shared this in an interview with MMA Sucka, saying:

“When I go home to Bosnia, I stay for months. I try to go to schools or somewhere, I want to be an example. Don’t go into the streets and be like a criminal. I try to be a good sportsman, a good athlete, and a good person. I always try to inspire. Nothing is impossible.”

Watch the interview below:

Roberto Soldic, a former two-division KSW champion, is out to showcase his best when he takes to the circle on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States.

The UFD Gym fighter will take on former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Roberto Soldic made his ONE debut in December last year against Russian Murad Ramazanov, but was unable to fully display his top-level skills after it ended in a no contest. Just as he was about to pick up the ante in the opening round, the Croatian star was hit by an accidental knee in the groin.

It is something he is now looking to make up for as he makes his U.S. debut against the in-form Zebaztian Kadestam, who is carving a path back to the top of the welterweight division.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in the U.S., happening at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes