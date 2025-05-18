Rodolfo Bellato reveals shocking reason for pulling out of UFC Vegas 106 co-main

UFC Vegas 106 took a hit when Rodolfo Bellato pulled out from his co-main event fight against Paul Craig. The Brazilian revealed the shocking reason for pulling out from the fight on social media.
Bellato wanted to finish Craig at UFC Vegas 106 and get closer to entering the official light heavyweight rankings but withdrew from the contest due to suffering from herpes. In a video posted on his Instagram story, he said:
"I never thought that herpes would take me out of a fight! I am sorry all of you guys, but it's something that is out of our control. I'll have more news soon."
Check out Rodolfo Bellato's comments below (via @mmamania):
Notably, Bellato has a 1-0-1 record in the UFC. His last outing against Kimmy Crute ended in a majority draw.
Michael Morales defeated Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC Vegas 106
In the main event bout of UFC Vegas 106, a welterweight clash took place between Michael Morales and Gilbert Burns. Morales won the fight via vicious TKO in the first round and handed Burns his fourth defeat in a row. Burns now holds a 15-9 record in the promotion.
Meanwhile, Morales made his UFC debut back in 2022 and is undefeated in the octagon, winning all six of his fights. The Ecuadorian has now knocked out Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns in consecutive fights. The 25-year-old holds an overall record of 18-0. He is likely to enter the top 10 of the 170-pound rankings, as Burns was ranked #8 in the division.