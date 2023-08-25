Rodtang admits he used to party and drink a lot early in his career: “One day I told myself I needed to stop”

Undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is now considered one of the biggest names in combat sports and has truly become a global superstar.

Turns out, things could have just as easily gone south for ‘The Iron Man’, had he not changed his ways early in his career.

In a recent appearance on CUTZRADIO, Rodtang candidly opened up about his dark past, admitting he indulged in the party lifestyle when he first started fighting professionally.

According to the Thai megastar, he lived a carefree life and had bad habits that would have likely prevented him from becoming the world-class fighter that he is today:

“I used to lose my way once, I used to drink beer with my friends from dusk till dawn. No matter how much money I’ve earned, I’ve spent it all on the party. Until one day I told myself I needed to stop. Because this kind of habit will have a bad effect on my fighting career. So I decided to stop everything when I was 18-19. And then, not a single drop of alcohol got into my mouth.”

Rodtang certainly made the right choice and we’re glad he decided to leave his vices behind.

The 26-year-old warrior, who already has more than 300 fights to his name and counting, wouldn’t have reached these incredible heights if he continued traversing the crooked path.

Rodtang has certainly come a long way since, as he remains unbeaten in 14 all-striking matches under the ONE banner.

In less than a month, the charismatic fan-favorite will seek to defend his 26 pounds of gold against perhaps his greatest challenge yet.

The Muay Thai fight of the century is finally happening between Rodtang and his fellow Thai legend Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

ONE’s weekly events from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok are free on the promotion’s official YouTube page.

Watch Rodtang’s full interview below: