Rodtang recounts the only KO loss of his storied career: “Nobody can knock me out again”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has become a global superstar for his tenacity, showmanship, and mastery of “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

Then again, most fans would point out that seemingly indestructible chin of his as his most notable and perhaps best attribute.

‘The Iron Man’s signature bravado and flamboyance are unmatched in the Singapore-based promotion. He willingly absorbing clean hits to the chin to create excitement for the fans watching him.

It’s certainly a risky tactic for the 26-year-old, but it has served him well since Rodtang has only been knocked out once in over 300 career fights.

Appearing as a guest on the CUTZRADIO show, the pride of Jitmuangnon Gym recalled the only time his chin did not hold up in battle:

“Mostly I’ve lost by decision, I only got KOed once. I lost to Sangtiennoi at the CH7 event. And nobody can knock me out again.”

Watch Rodtang's full interview in its entirety:

That lone KO defeat dates back to 2013 against fellow Thai fighter Sangtiennoi Sor.Rungroj, where Rodtang got caught by a left elbow. Soon after, he recalled staring blankly at the arena lights, a feeling he never wants to experience ever again.

Rodtang has become an unstoppable tank ever since, moving forward recklessly while taking hit after hit, and still dishing some heavy artillery in return. True to his word, the 135-pound Muay Thai king has never been knocked out again, nor does he intend to do so anytime soon.

His legendary chin will be tested like never before at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, in what is dubbed the biggest Muay Thai fight of the century.

The long-awaited champion vs. champion clash between Rodtang and Superlek Kiatmoo9 will finally take place inside the fabled grounds of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Championship’s weekly Friday Fights events are available free of charge on the promotion’s official YouTube channel.