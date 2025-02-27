"Rodtang beast mode" - Fans feel Rodtang Jitmuangnon's raw aggression in dominant beatdown of Fahdi Khaled in Manila

What makes Rodtang Jitmuangnon one of the most entertaining fighters in ONE Championship today is his undeniable charisma outside the circle while also decimating his opponents inside of it, which was most evident in his January 2019 bout against Fahdi Khaled.

The lighthearted Thai phenom flipped a switch when the opening bell rang and scored a knockdown barely 40 seconds into the fight after methodically walking through Khaled's strikes. Though 'The Gladiator' posed a strong challenge, Rodtang's bell-to-bell dominance gave him the unanimous decision win.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Fans reacted to the thundering blows that Rodtang landed on Khaled in the comments section, writing:

"Rodtang beast mode 🔥🔥🔥"

"Khaled was running like there is no tomorrow...."

"Bro was chasing him in circles all rounds 🤣"

"I can just picture someone's face in pure horror trying to fight Rodtang and when they land that first punch and he's still coming."

"The only Khaled that didn't ask for 'another one'."

Rodtang excited to test himself in flyweight kickboxing megafight at ONE 172

Rodtang is headed to the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23 to throwdown with hometown hero Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang — a megafight that combat sports fans have been waiting for since they were initially set to face each other in January 2024.

During the ONE 172 press conference in December, 'The Iron Man' expressed his hunger to trade leather with 'The Natural Born Crusher' and showcase his brand of striking. He said:

"I've watched Takeru's fights and honestly, I felt scared, but it made me excited. I think his kickboxing style is strong. I'm really looking forward to March and want to show my kickboxing style to the world."

ONE 172 will be available at watch.onefc.com.

