Rodtang certain Takeru war at ONE 172 will live up to all its hype: “This fight is going to be a barnburner”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is confident that his clash with Takeru Segawa will live up to the hype.

After years of dreaming and debating, fight fans will finally witness one of the biggest fights of all time on Sunday, March 23 when ONE Championship presents ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang live inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

'The Iron Man' is certainly no stranger to delivering a fight for the ages. Just look at his iconic showdown with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Speaking with ONE ahead of fight night, Rodtang was confident that his scrap with 'The Natural Born Krusher' would deliver something truly special — just as his fight with Superlek did.

“Takeru said he would fight as if it’s his last fight, and he came to ONE to fight me, so I am really happy to respond to him," Rodtang said. "This fight is going to be a barnburner. Everyone will definitely enjoy it.”

Rodtang and Takeru go into ONE 172 with a load of momentum

Rodtang rides into "The Land of the Rising Sun" fresh off a couple of big wins in his last two outings.

'The Iron Man' picked up a unanimous decision victory over Denis Puric in kickboxing action at ONE 167 in June before delivering another dominant five-round performance against top-five ranked contender Jacob Smith in November.

As for Takeru, the former three-division K-1 champion is coming off a spectacular come-from-behind KO against Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Who comes out on top when two of the greatest strikers in combat sports history finally go toe-to-toe on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

