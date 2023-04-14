Rodtang, Demetrious Johnson show their respect for each other after brutal war at ONE X

Who would have thought that pitting Demetrious Johnson against Rodtang Jitmuangon would be downright explosive?

To celebrate ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary, Demetrious Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all time, agreed to put his skills to the test against Thailand’s most notorious Muay Thai world champion in a special mixed-rules fight in Singapore.

The explosive five-round bout consisted of four three-minute rounds that alternated between Muay Thai and MMA rules. The first round began with Muay Thai, giving Rodtang three minutes to impose his will against the American legend.

Wasting no time, ‘The Iron Man’ exploded forward to close the distance, backing his rival against the cage with a big one-two punch in the opening seconds. Throwing caution to the wind, Rodtang continued with his barrage of punches and elbows in an attempt to find an early knockout.

‘Mighty Mouse’ unbelievably survived the onslaught, but he earned Rodtang’s respect with some excellent counters. Heading into the MMA round, Rodtang completely flipped the switch on his rival and became the defender rather than the aggressor. Johnson would eventually land a beautiful back take after dodging Rodtang’s left hook with speed and accuracy.

On the ground, it was the beginning of the end for Rodtang.

‘Mighy Mouse’ put the Muay Thai phenom to sleep via submission at the two-minute mark of round 2.

Before the two legends head to their respective matches at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, watch the pair show their respect for each other after a brutal war at ONE X.

Demetrious Johnson will defend his ONE flyweight world title against former holder Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Champiionship’s first live event in the United States.

Rodtang, meanwhile, puts his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Edgar Tabares on May 5 at 1stBank Center.

The card will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

