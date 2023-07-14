Rodtang expects Superlek vs. Tagir Khalilov to end with someone losing consciousness

Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Tagir Khaliov won’t go the distance.

On Friday, July 14, Superlek and Khalilov will end ONE Fight Night 12 with an intriguing flyweight Muay Thai bout. Both fighters have secured knockouts in their last two fights, which could be a sign of what’s to come.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang was asked about the upcoming flyweight Muay Thai matchup and had this to say:

“If I have to predict, there is a high percentage that this fight will be finished by KO. It depends on who would get that shot first.”

After losing his first two fights in ONE, Tagir Khalilov has proven to be a force to reckon with. The Russian fighter secured his first promotional win in December 2022, knocking out Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi at 2:29. On March 17, he continued building momentum by knocking out Black Panther with a vicious body shot.

Meanwhile, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has fought three times in 2023. He began the year with a unanimous decision win over Daniel Puertas to capture the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January before defending his belt against Danial Williams this past March.

‘The Kicking Machine’ then advanced his promotional Muay Thai record to 7-0 with a first-round knockout against Nabil Anane on June 23.

ONE Fight Night 12 was scheduled to be headlined by Roman Kryklia and Francesko Xhaja before the latter pulled out with an injury. Luckily, ‘The Kicking Machine’ and Khalilov stepped up to produce a quality main event.

The July 14 event goes down at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

