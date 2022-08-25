“No one in this rank can challenge me” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon aims for total domination of flyweight division

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is not the type to rest on his laurels. Despite already being one of ONE’s most untouchable champions in history, he’s constantly looking for ways to improve and reach higher goals.

The 25-year-old Thai superstar entered the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix with one mission at hand – cement his legacy as the best 135lb fighter in the world.

In the build-up to his semifinal match with the tough Savvas Michael at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, Rodtang had this to say:

“The World Grand Prix Championship means so much to me. I now have the main belt for Muay Thai, and everyone is looking to take it from me. That’s why I decided to join this Grand Prix and try to be the champion,” Rodtang told ONE.

“If I get the win, no one in this rank can challenge me because then I’d have my main belt and the World Grand Prix belt.”

Given his consistent dominance since joining the ONE banner in 2018, Rodtang was the clear-cut Grand Prix favorite from the get-go.

Despite a revolving door of formidable challengers, ‘The Iron Man’ has managed to keep his pristine 11-0 unbeaten record under ONE Super Series Rules. By the looks of it, he has no intentions of losing that streak anytime soon.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is getting scarier by the day

With his flashy moves and aggressive fighting style, Rodtang became a fan favorite right off the bat. Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s iron chin and penchant for engaging in all-out brawls have won him a lot of fights so far, but it has also put him in precarious situations in the past.

Sparks were bound to fly when Rodtang faced fellow heavy-handed hitter Jacob Smith in the Grand Prix quarterfinals. While the Thai champion still dominated in every facet, he was surprisingly more cerebral than usual.

Rodtang fought smart and skillfully picked his spots, earning a unanimous decision win over the Englishman. By doing so, he also kept himself fresh for the grueling grind of the Grand Prix.

The Thai superstar is expected to use the same methodical approach against a dangerous opponent like Savvas Michael. If his last fight is any indication, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is evolving as a martial artist. It’s up to the rest of the division to keep up.

