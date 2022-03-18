“He hits and runs” – Rodtang Jitmuangnon can’t rate Demetrious Johnson’s striking game

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is doing his homework on Demetrious Johnson, but can’t quite get a grasp of the American’s striking abilities.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai fighter was asked to rate Johnson’s striking on a scale of one to 10.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon answered:

“I can't give him [rating] because I don't see his striking game that much. He is fast. He hits and runs. He always tricks his opponent with a punch and then goes for a takedown. I won't stand still and let him trick me. If he keeps running away from me in the first round, I hope he will get a yellow card.”

Johnson began his martial arts career in wrestling, a skillset that he uses to take his fights to the ground as needed. While he does have striking weapons, he chooses to use them strategically rather than aggressively. As Rodtang noted, ‘Mighty Mouse’ uses his speed to land strikes and avoid his opponent’s counters.

However, Rodtang doesn’t think he’s seen nearly enough striking from Johnson to provide a fair assessment of his skills.

That could change when they meet at the three-part ONE X. The ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules encourage more action from fighters, which may force Johnson to stay in the pocket longer than he usually does.

Demetrious Johnson won’t have much room to run from Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X

No matter how fast Demetrious Johnson is, he won’t be able to run too far away from Rodtang Jitmuangnon when they meet at ONE X.

The two men will be competing in a special-rules matchup consisting of two rounds each of Muay Thai (Rounds 1 and 3) and MMA (Rounds 2 and 4). Unfortunately for Johnson, they will be playing in Rodtang’s rules in the first round of their match.

Johnson has previously stated that he wishes to channel his inner Muhammad Ali by floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee. However, with Rodtang Jitmuangnon having already seen this tactic from Johnson, it could be possible that the Thai warrior is preparing for a way to cut off his opponent's escape routes when they meet.

Even if they move to the MMA rounds, Rodtang can very well stay on his feet to continue striking against Johnson, especially if he can implement what he has learned about takedown defense.

On the other hand, Johnson will only be able to assert his ground game during the two MMA rounds. With his skill and experience though, it may be enough for him to take the win.

Find out who can make the most of their circumstances when they meet at ONE X on March 26.

