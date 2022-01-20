“I don’t intend to reconcile with her” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon denies trying to rekindle whirlwind romance with Stamp Fairtex

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex were a match made in heaven, that is, until they broke up over a year ago.

Rodtang recently returned to the renowned Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, where Stamp trains, to brush up on his jiu-jitsu. This led to rumors of the two trying to rekindle their whirlwind romance. However, ‘The Iron Man’ claims this is not the case.

“No, who said that? We both are doing our job. I came to train at Fairtex because the coach has trained me from the beginning. Then I felt that he taught me well. It is easy to understand what he taught. So, I chose to train here. I don’t intend to reconcile with her.”

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion added that the pair only have their careers ahead of them, for now:

“Now, we both are focusing on our careers and our futures. I have to work hard now for my future. I haven't focused on that yet. Now, let's pursue a better future first. Will we be able to get back together? Leave it for the future.”

Rodtang doesn’t know who Jarred Brooks is

Now free to see other people, it’s natural that Stamp has a lot of suitors. Strawweight sensation Jarred Brooks seems to be one of them and he recently slid into Stamp’s DMs. The American MMA fighter says he is interested in going on a date with Stamp, but she says that can happen if he beats Rodtang first.

However, Rodtang isn't concerned about this and claimed he didn't know about Brooks:

“Who is Jarred Brooks? I don't know him. I've never been jealous or anything. I'm all glad. I'm here to practice MMA. I'm not here to reconcile with her. I'll even be happy if she finds a good, new person. Anyway, I really don't know that fighter.”

The 24-year-old also said that while Stamp claimed he was trying to get back with her, he’s not looking for anything more than a friendship with the ONE Championship atomweight at this time.

“When we were still lovers, she said that she was going to win an MMA championship after she lost her two belts [in kickboxing and Muay Thai], and I was always watching over her and cheering her on. Even though we broke up, we still talk from time to time. I am happy for her success and I said, ‘Keep going.’ It’s nothing more than that. We are still good friends.”

Rodtang and Stamp are to feature on the same card at ONE X. Stamp faces Angela Lee for the ONE women's atomweight championship, while Rodtang battles Demetrious Johnson in a four-round special rules bout.

