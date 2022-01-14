“I want to p*ss Rodtang off” - Jarred Brooks goads Rodtang to fight so he can win a date with Stamp Fairtex

Jarred Brooks is still in hot pursuit of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ex-girlfriend Stamp Fairtex. Rumor has it that Rodtang wants to get back together with her too.

However, this love triangle aside, the No. 3-ranked strawweight contender told ONE Championship he wants to face the Muay Thai world champion in a special rules fight. That's because he thinks a clash against the Phatthalung native will be an exciting one.

Though he had some praise for the flyweight Muay Thai superstar, the American martial artist, in typical ‘Monkey God’ fashion, obviously still had something nasty to say to Rodtang.

Jarred Brooks told ONE:

“I want to p*ss Rodtang off, man. I hope it does get in his head because I want to fight him. I think it'd be a really fun fight. He's usually going against some string beans that are really good.”

Jarred Brooks is primarily a wrestler and rarely depends on his weapons in the stand-up department to push him toward victories.

However, the American feels like if he is put in two Muay Thai rounds with Rodtang, he would showcase to everyone that he does in fact possess venom in his punches and kicks.

He added:

“I think my power is actually there when I want to use it and if I'm actually put into those rules, then you know I can comply with it, but I haven’t done that Muay Thai sh*t like he's done since, you know, age 4.”

All we know about the Jarred Brooks-Rodtang-Stamp triangle

'The Monkey God' dropped a comment on an Instagram reel posted by ONE Championship’s official Instagram account in November last year. In the remark, he asked Stamp out on a date.

The short video briefly featured Stamp’s rise in martial arts and how she picked up the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles before transitioning to MMA.

Stamp replied to the 28-year-old’s comment, saying she would consider dating Brooks if he could defeat her former lover Rodtang for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. ‘The Monkey God’ accepted the challenge and called out the Thai superstar in an interview with ONE this week, as posted by Sportskeeda on Wednesday, January 12.

Rodtang will take on Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in a special rules contest at ONE X on Saturday, March 26. Jarred Brooks said that he is willing to face the Muay Thai world champion should MMA GOAT contender ‘Mighty Mouse’ withdraw from the bout.

Meanwhile, the American is scheduled to take on No.4-ranked strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave on Friday, January 28.

