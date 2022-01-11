Jarred Brooks has a message for Team Lakay

Jarred Brooks will face No.4-ranked ONE strawweight Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave on January 28. Brooks, who is currently preparing for his bout against Minowa, has sent a clear message to Team Lakay and ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

Speaking exclusively to SportsKeeda, Brooks said:

"No hard feelings, but after this fight, we are going to get it - and it's going to be a masterpiece!"

Brooks has had an ongoing back-and-forth with the Baguio-based gym since his arrival in ONE. The American faced Team Lakay favorite Lito Adiwang in his ONE debut and won via rear-naked choke in the second round.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Jarred Brooksputs the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! Jarred Brooks 🇺🇸 puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! 👀 @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JHUSk2VAgL

Brooks absorbed a low blow in the fight and opted to take the full five minutes to recover. Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao hinted that Brooks had feigned an injury – a claim that was later rubbished by 'The Monkey God'.

Since then, the No.3-ranked strawweight has continued to make his intentions clear – he wants to challenge Pacio in his next fight. Brooks added:

"ONE needs a little bit of fresh air in the division. Bokang is the No.1 contender but unfortunately South African people can't go anywhere right now. So I think that I would be the perfect match-up for Joshua Pacio. Even ONE said it - I'm the No.1 fight that they wanted to see in 2022. I'm super excited to be on a platform like ONE and going against opponent like Hiroba and just showcasing pure violence, technique and heart."

Calling your shot goes a long way in MMA, particularly if you keep winning. The narrative is certainly bubbling along between Brooks and Team Lakay.

Hiroba Minowa is a formidable opponent for Jarred Brooks. Still just 22 years of age, the Japanese fighter has won his last six fights in a row. If Brooks can get the win here, it wouldn't be surprising to see him awarded a title shot.

Jarred Brooks hails Fabricio Andrade

Jarred Brooks has made no secret of his desire to compete in ONE's bantamweight division as well. The 28-year-old has kept a close eye on the division. He was glowing in his praise of No.4-ranked bantamweight Fabrico Andrade, who beat Ki Kai Wen via knockout at ONE: 'Winter Warriors' part II.

Brooks said:

"That was an absolute wreck. He's definitely one to watch out for in the next year. I think that if he was in the UFC he'd be fighting in the top 3. That was ridiculous. Young people coming into the game. Old people like me hae got to step their game up."

Andrade is still just 24 years old and has enjoyed a quick rise in ONE. The Brazilian has launched himself into the title picture after just three fights in the promotion. Like 'Wonder Boy', Brooks is looking to ensure that his name continues to be linked to the title. Both fighters look set for a big year in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik