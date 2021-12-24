"I'm one fight away from Josh" - Jarred Brooks closer than ever to a world title shot against Pacio

Jarred Brooks believes he needs just one more win before ONE Championship presents him with a chance to take on Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title.

Brooks is brimming with confidence after his crushing victory over Lito Adiwang at ONE: Next Gen III, a pre-taped event that aired on November 26. The American outclassed his Filipino rival in every department before eventually wrapping up his first appearance in ONE Championship with an arm-triangle choke in the second round.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, ‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I’m one fight away from fighting Josh [Pacio].”

If he does earn a win in his next fight, Jarred Brooks hopes that Joshua Pacio will be prepared to face the very best version of himself. He added:

“But he [Pacio] needs to get really, really prepared. I really want to have a good fight with Josh, and I don’t want it to necessarily go the distance, but I want to feel that thing in the back of my head like, ‘Oh, yeah, this guy’s really good.’ You know?”

The strawweight division is one of the most stacked weight classes in the promotion and Brooks knows it will be a tough road to the top. With a highlight-reel finish and a newly acquired No. 3 spot in the rankings, the Mash Fight Team representative believes he has every reason to do whatever he wants. He said:

“I’m in the top three. I can do whatever I want. I feel like I’m free-range out here, man. So yeah, watch out, top five – anybody in this strawweight division. I feel like I’m a man on a mission. I’m seeing tunnel vision. I’m here for it, man.”

Jarred Brooks names one opponent he would love to face

Jarred Brooks is gearing up for his second appearance in the ONE Circle. He will be aiming to deliver another memorable win and edge closer to a championship opportunity.

When asked who he would like to face next, Brooks told ONE:

“[Hiroba] Minowa’s a good fight for me. He’s young. I think that would be a good test for me, fighting somebody that’s in the top four that’s compatible.”

A fight against Hiroba Minowa - a grappling specialist - will be an interesting battle for ‘The Monkey God’. It will be interesting to see how his wrestling pedigree fares against a high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

Minowa is riding a six-fight winning streak and is an ominous presence in the strawweight division. Like Brooks, he too is more than likely one win away from a title shot.

