5 best knockouts by Team Lakay in ONE Championship

ONE Championship has been home to revered MMA stable Team Lakay Wushu ever since the beginning. The rise of the Filipino fight team in ONE Championship reminds us of Ken Shamrock's Lion's Den in the early UFC years.

Team Lakay's run in the Asian organization is so dominant that they produced a total of five world champions from their stable. We can't name one singular team in the promotion past or present that has had a better resume than Lakay.

Known to be descendants of warrior tribes from the mountains of the northern Philippines, Lakay prides itself on its maurauding fighting style. Their seek-and-destroy approach to fighting makes for unforgettable moments in the cage.

Feared for their deadly kickboxing, frenetic pace and unshakable cardio, Team Lakay fighters can put anybody out at any moment of a fight. Their world-class striking technique, coupled with their mountain-tested power and cardio, is a nightmare to deal with.

Simply put, it would be a long night for any fighter if he decides to stand and trade with a Team Lakay member.

Ahead of their showcase of old and new fighters at ONE: Winter Warriors II, we revisit some of Team Lakay's best knockouts. KO's that solidified their place as one of the most feared teams in ONE Championship.

#5. Edward Kelly vs. Meas Meul - ONE Championship: Global Superheroes

This one's fast and furious. Team Lakay's Edward Kelly did not waste time putting away his Cambodian foe Meas Meul in devastating fashion. The fastest knockout in ONE featherweight history at 21 seconds, Kelly's picture-perfect combination took the soul of Meul.

After eating an inside leg kick from the Cambodian, Kelly retaliated with a right cross-left-hook-high-kick combination. Meul tried to duck after the left hook but instead met Kelly's knee as he was throwing a high kick.

The impact was so strong that it partially lifted Meul off the ground. The knockout was so sudden and unexpected that even Kelly himself seemed surprised by it. Exhibiting Lakay's noble warrior spirit, Kelly immediately showed concern for his unconscious foe.

Watch the full ONE Championship knockout here:

