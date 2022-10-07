“World Cup finals energy” - Fans marvel at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s use of his kicking talents in a different sport

Rodtang Jitmuangnon carries tremendous power in his hands and feet. The Muay Thai world champion recently shared a clip of him kicking and scoring a goal in a friendly game of football.

He posted on Instagram a video of him kicking the ball into the net and his team celebrating loudly after.

Combat sports fans enjoyed this and shared their enthusiasm in the comments. ONE Championship fan louie_living said:

"World Cup finals energy."

Another fan added:

"You try to foul rodtang and he leg kicks you"

A fan with the username romeodecruz commented that every player is rightfully scared of Rodtang:

"No one wants to go near him."

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a huge follower and fan of Futsal; a form of indoor football. Earlier this year, he had the opportunity to meet a national player, Kritsada Wongkeaw. The Muay Thai fighter was very happy to have the opportunity.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s next battle

The ONE flyweight muay thai world champion Rodtang will next defend his title against ONE strawweight muay thai world champion Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18.

The Italian-born striker Lasiri just shocked the combat sports world by defeating pound-for-pound great Prajanchai PK.Saenchai. It was an incredible victory in which the Thai-born fighter quit on the stool and gave up his world championship to the Italian.

Joseph Lasiri claims the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a SHOCKING third-round TKO of Prajanchai PK.Saenchai



#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com WHAT AN UPSET!Joseph Lasiriclaims the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a SHOCKING third-round TKO of Prajanchai PK.Saenchai WHAT AN UPSET! 😱Joseph Lasiri 🇮🇹 claims the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a SHOCKING third-round TKO of Prajanchai PK.Saenchai 👑#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/PDwV74XjP9

'The Hurricane' Lasiri discussed what drives him to victory. The young Italian explained that it was his emotions that pushed him. Speaking to Tim Wheaton on Kickin' It, Lasiri said:

"Prajanchai told me, 'Joesph Lasiri is too emotional for fight with me.' And this one is my emotion. He is the best one in Muay Thai. But emotion for me is everything. I put my emotion inside my training camp. I put my emotion before the fight. I put my emotion everywhere, and I show my personality. And that's the difference."

This upcoming November, Lasiri will have a chance to capture a second world title in ONE Championship. Standing in his way is the powerful Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 'The Iron Man' warned his next opponent:

"Moving up a weight class to fight me is not a good idea."

