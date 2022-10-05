Fans react to Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s debilitating leg kicks in latest highlight reel

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is probably the last man you'd want to be kicking your legs. The famed Muay Thai star has some of the most frighteningly aggressive attacks in the sport. He doesn't care if it's kicks, elbows, punches or knees – everything he throws is intended to finish the fight instantly.

In a video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, we see Rodtang's near-murder on the poor legs of Cambodia's Sok Thy back in 2019.

Check out the video below:

"You do NOT want to get kicked by "The Iron Man" 🤖 @rodtang_jimungnon"

Needless to say, fans have been commenting on Rodtang Jitmuangnon's debilitating leg kicks on his opponent. The comments ranged from words of admiration to simply emojis.

Here are some of the fans' comments:

Comments on Rodtang's leg kick highlight reel

One comment from user @winhansse7 described it quite well:

"Amazing precision and timing kicks🔥🔥🔥😂"

We're not exactly sure what @avrage_joe_101 was saying, but it seems like he's describing Rodtang's Jitmuangnon's video as a famous meme. We're not sure what it is but the meme must be awesome:

"He sounded like that meme 😂😂😂"

Perhaps the best and most notable comment – one that sums up all of the fans' reactions towards the video – is from legendary MMA heavyweight Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva himself:

"Wow 🔥🔥🔥"

The grizzled heavyweight understands that, even with him being over 200 pounds and Rodtang being half his size, a leg kick from the Thai might not feel very nice.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will look to extend his domination over the division by overcoming fellow world champion Joseph Lasiri this November.

The Thai superstar will defend his throne against Lasiri, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, who is out to add another belt to his waist. The fight, which will be Rodtang's fifth defense of his world title, will take place at ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18.

The fight was announced by ONE Championship on Instagram:

"'The Iron Man' is BACK 🤩 Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against newly-crowned ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri!"

Lasiri has expressed his desire to become a two-division world champion ever since his knockout win over Prajanchai PK.Saenchai to win strawweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 157 back in May.

