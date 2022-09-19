“There’s tough, then there’s insane, then there’s this” - Fans react to Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s iron chin

There is a laundry list of reasons to love Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but the one that everyone can agree on is his incredible iron-line chin, hence the nickname, ‘The Iron Man.’ The reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion has an incredible 268 career wins with a 11-0 record in the promotion’s all-striking division, the ONE Super Series.

His status as one, if not the best Muay Thai practitioner in the world, is thanks to his combination of unparalleled aggression and ability to take anything thrown at him and ask for more. Showing some love to ‘The Iron Man’ recently was ESPN, who posted a short highlight real of Rodtang’s craziest moments on their SportsCenter Instagram with the caption:

“The second clip though 😨 @rodtang_jimungnon (via @onechampionship, @primevideo)”

Fans of ‘The Iron Man’ also shared their thoughts on the Muay Thai icon in the comments section, saying:

“There’s tough, then there’s insane, then there’s this”

“He tapped into something we don’t know about”

“bro maxed out his ability to take a punch”

“Shaking off the haters like 😂”

“I’m not the type to reach for a weapon but in this case, that’s [your] best choice”

“This man's chin and neck are made of granite!!”

Is a run in mixed martial arts next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

As part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament that kicked off in May, Rodtang was open about his interest in transitioning to mixed martial arts should his run in the tournament end with success. Unfortunately, we will never quite get that answer as ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to withdraw from the semi-final round due to weight and hydration issues.

With his unceremonious exit from the tournament, fans are now wondering if Rodtang will move forward with his transition to MMA or if he will stick around to face the eventual ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion. The tournament final between Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is expected to take place before the end of the year, though no date has been officially announced by ONE Championship at this time.

Both fighters will be fresh match-ups, but fans have been eagerly anticipating a super fight of sorts between ‘The Iron Man’ and Superlek. Should ‘The Kicking Machine’ come away with the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship, a showdown between himself and ‘The Iron Man’ may be too enticing for ONE Championship to pass by.

Watch his highlight reel below:

