“He is my idol for both work and life” - Panpayak on training with the legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

At 35 years old, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has inspired a new generation of Muay Thai practitioners, including his training partner and Evolve MMA teammate Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

A decorated Muay Thai star himself, Panpayak has amassed 247 career wins. At ONE 160 on August 26, he will look to add another win to his total when he faces Kyrgyzstani fighter Sherzod ‘Lion’ Kabutov. Ahead of his return to the circle, Panpayak spoke to ONE Championship and discussed the inspiration that he draws from Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

“He is my idol for both work and life. He told me about his experiences when he first came to Singapore. He had nothing at that time. But with determination and perseverance, he achieved the great success he has today. I have learned a lot from him.”

Training with the Muay Thai icon on a daily basis, Panpayak credits Nong-O as the most determined competitor he has ever worked alongside.

“I see what Nong-O does every day. He is a hard-working person indeed. I think no one is as diligent and determined as him.”

Nong-O will put his hard work and determination to the test in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 when he meets dangerous striker Liam Harrison with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line. Harrison, who enters the bout on a five-fight win streak, is carrying a heap of momentum following his epic comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April.

Watch Panpayak's bout against Masahide Kudo below:

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao nearly walked away from Muay Thai in 2015

Despite having a record spanning 17 years and hundreds of wins, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao nearly walked away from the sport in 2015 after going through some struggles in the years prior.

Nong-O had an impressive 2014, going 10-1 to close out the year. In April 2015, Nong-O returned to face Chamuaktong Sor.Yupinda. The Muay Thai star fell short in the bout, losing via decision. At the time, Nong-O decided to walk away from the sport. He moved to Singapore with a career in combat sports seemingly behind him.

That all changed in 2018 when ONE Championship invited Nong-O to be part of the ONE Super Series. Since then, he has scored eight straight victories inside the circle, capturing the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in the process. Always improving, his last three victories have all come by way of knockout.

The reigning champion plans to add a fourth-straight KO to his resume when he meets Liam Harrison in U.S. primetime on August 26th.

Check out some of Nong-O's training footage in the video below:

