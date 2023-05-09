Rodtang Jitmuangnon says there were no ill-effects felt from Denver elevation

It was business as usual for Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon as he made an impressive debut in the United States last week. The bout took place in high-altitude conditions in Denver, Colorado.

‘The Iron Man’ successfully defended the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5, knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round of their co-headlining fight.

Rodtang did not show ill-effects or struggles amid the challenges presented by the high-altitude surroundings in methodically tearing down Edgar Tabares, which culminated with the KO (elbow to the jaw) at the 1:34 mark of the second round.

Asked about the conditions he had to deal with in Denver, Rodtang said it was nothing he had not experienced before, even likening it to things in Thailand.

The reigning ONE Muay Thai king said during the post-event interview:

“In terms of America, America is like Thailand. I didn’t feel any effect from the high altitude at all.”

For his impressive showing at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, the promotion’s CEO and chairman, Chatri Sityodtong, rewarded him with a large performance bonus of $100,000.

The victory stretched Rodtang’s record to 14-0 in all-striking fights under ONE Championship banners.

Moving forward, he said he is interested in gunning for other world titles, including the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt held by new champion Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom.

ONE Fight Night 10 took place at a sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver. The replay of the landmark show can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

