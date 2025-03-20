Rodtang Jitmuangnon says his super match against Takeru Segawa “is going to be the best fight” of his storied career

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had many iconic fights in his career, but he believes his next assignment is more significant than his previous matches.

The Thai megastar will face off against Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of the stacked ONE 172 card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said he wouldn't leave Japan without taking that crucial win against Takeru in one of the most hallowed venues in combat sports.

"I’ll be able to win for sure. I think this fight is going to be the best fight I have ever done. And I think it’s the most meaningful fight for me, of my career, of my life," said Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion had iconic matches against Jonathan Haggerty, Petchdam Petchyindee, Demetrious Johnson, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 earlier in his career.

Nevertheless, Takeru is one fighter Rodtang always wanted to fight against.

Takeru and Rodtang are often discussed as two of the greatest strikers of their generation, and their resumes are stacked to the brim with titles and barnburners.

Rodtang was a six-time ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and reigned atop the division from 2019 to 2024 when he was stripped of the gold heading into his world title defense against Jacob Smith for missing weight.

Takeru, meanwhile, is the only three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion after he captured the promotion's super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles from 2015 to 2018.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru Segawa says beating Rodtang Jitmuangnon would cement his greatness

There's no denying that Takeru Segawa is already an all-time great, yet he feels the need to beat Rodtang Jitmuangnon to further cement his status in combat sports history.

At the press conference for ONE 172, Takeru said:

"So, I debuted, fighting in K-1 since the debut, and won three division championships, and for my career as a last challenge, I chose ONE Championship as the last challenge. And the reason why I was challenged is because of Rodtang. He's number one. He's been a champion for a long time, and if I beat Rodtang, I'll be number one in the world. So, this is my reason for the challenge."

