“His footwork is fantastic and he’s pretty fast” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon sizes up Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE X

Rodtang Jitmuangnon thinks the world of legendary MMA fighter Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. However, given that he has to fight the American superstar in just a few weeks’ time, Rodtang needs to think of him as a fighter and his next opponent first, above all else.

Which is why, like any good strategist, Rodtang has taken the time to study his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses in order to craft a solid game plan that will lead him to victory.

Rodtang and Johnson lock horns in a special rules super-fight at ONE X, ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary show. It’s a multi-part event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

‘The Iron Man’ has done his research and studied Johnson. Here’s what he had to say in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Obviously, I’ve had to do a lot of homework. There’s a lot that I have to study about grappling and I need to be very careful with my preparations. Everything has to be well-planned and strategic.”

Rodtang holds Johnson in very high regard. In fact, ‘The Iron Man’ calls ‘Mighty Mouse’ his idol. However, as fighters, Rodtang understands what Johnson brings to the table.

“His striking is good. His footwork is fantastic and he’s pretty fast. I don’t want to underestimate him in anything. I need to be even more careful on the feet so he doesn’t knock me out.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon can’t wait for the first round of hybrid-rules matchup

The flyweight Muay Thai king of ONE Championship simply can’t wait until he’s in the Circle opposite Johnson and they’re touching gloves before they throw down.

The two fighters will compete in a four-round battle of alternating rulesets. Rounds one and three will be contested under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai ruleset, while rounds two and four will be contested under the global mixed martial arts ruleset.

This type of matchup is extremely rare and has only really happened a number of times in history. Rodtang Jitmuangnon thinks the very first round will say a lot about how the fight will ultimately end.

“I can’t really say anything right now. We’ll know when we’re in there with him. But I know the first round is going to say a lot. I know DJ will be looking at the first round to see what we’ve both got.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard