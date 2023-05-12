Rodtang Jitmuangnon on superfights with Haggerty, Takeru: 'I want to fight them all'

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is on top of the world. After annihilating former WBC Muay Thai International champion Edgar Tabares on Cinco de Mayo in the United States, the 25-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native shifted his focus to a few super-fights on the horizon.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III official post-event press conference, Rodtang listed out the names he wanted to face moving forward.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“It’s up to Chatri, but I want to fight them all, I definitely want to fight Takeru, I want to fight them all. I’m willing to face anybody, I really want to fight Haggerty and Takeru right now.”

ONE Championship recently announced that it had signed Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa, and that a massive Rodtang vs. Takeru fight card in Tokyo is definitely in the works.

Also, newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and former Rodtang adversary ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is a major possibility for a massive showdown in the United Kingdom.

These two fights are absolute blockbusters and will sell out any arena.

However, ONE Championship also expressed interest in making fights between Rodtang and Liam Harrison, as well as fellow Thai world champion Superlek.

It’s clear that whatever fight Rodtang wants, he’s going to get, as ‘The Iron Man’ has emerged as one of the biggest global superstars in martial arts.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Rodtang’s one-sided beatdown of Tabares and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

